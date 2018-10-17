Mavericks vs Suns Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Wednesday’s tilt between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns will feature two of the 2018 NBA Draft class’ most hyped rookies in Luka Doncic and Deandre Ayton.

Preview

Though new Suns head coach Igor Kokoskov coached Doncic and the Slovenian national team to a EuroBasket title in 2017, Phoenix selected Ayton, a big man out of the University of Arizona, with the first overall pick in 2018.

Ayton averaged 20.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game in his lone season with the Wildcats, earning Pac-12 Player of the Year and consensus first-team All-American honors in 2018. A skilled and physically gifted center, Ayton has been knocked for his ability to defend at the most important defensive position, particularly after he and his Arizona side had difficulty protecting the paint in their team’s upset loss to the University of Buffalo in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Fortunately for him, he has a former Defensive Player of the Year in Tyson Chandler teaching him how to helm a defense.

“He has to speak and he has to command respect down there,” the veteran Suns center told The Arizona Republic. “In this league, guys got to know that’s what you’re doing. They’ve got to hear your voice and respect your voice and know that you got their back down there. As big guys, we’re the last line of defense. You’re basically the orchestrator of the whole thing. I’m trying to help right now find his voice.”

Surrounding Ayton and guard Devin Booker, who averaged 24.9 points per game in his third season and is apparently ready for the season opener five weeks after hand surgery, is a coffer of young players — sophomore Josh Jackson and rookies Elie Okobo, De’Anthony Melton, and Mikal Bridges — and two more grizzled veterans in stretch big man Ryan Anderson and three-and-D forward Trevor Ariza.

On the other side of the hardwood, Doncic is arguably the most accomplished young European ever to enter the NBA. After teaming up with Goran Dragic to bring Slovenia the EuroBasket title in 2017, the playmaking wing led Real Madrid to a EuroLeague championship, claiming EuroLeague MVP and Final Four MVP honors along the way. He also led his squad to the Liga ACB title for the third time in four years.

Doncic, the third overall pick in 2018, joins dynamic young point guard Dennis Smith, who was fifth among rookies in points per game, at 15.2, and third in assists, at 5.2, a season ago.

Future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki is set to play in his 21st season, all with the Mavericks, but in all likelihood he’ll primarily come off the bench for the first time in his career. Harrison Barnes, Wesley Matthews, and free-agent acquisition DeAndre Jordan will start alongside Doncic and Smith to open the season.