Melvin Gordon Injury: When Will the Chargers RB Return?

Melvin Gordon fantasy owners and Los Angeles Chargers fans can breathe a sigh of relief after the star running back missed the team’s 20-19 victory over the Tennessee Titans in London in Week 7.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn erred on the side of caution when held the star running back out of the contest with a hamstring injury, and hopes to have him back in the lineup following the team’s bye week.

“I felt like I had to protect him today,” Lynn said, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. “I don’t want this to be a lingering thing. I want to get him back for Seattle. He’s got a bye week off. He can get healthy, and hopefully we’ll have a full-speed Melvin back in a couple weeks.”