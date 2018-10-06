Florida State vs Miami Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two great rivals once again prepare to play each other, as the No. 17 ranked Miami Hurricanes (4-1) host the Florida State Seminoles (3-2) in an ACC showdown on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

Since a 16-point loss to now No. 5 ranked LSU on opening weekend, Miami has won four straight games. The quality of the opponents for the Hurricanes – Savannah State, Toledo, Florida International and North Carolina – leaves a little to be desired. An improving rival in a big spot should prove to be Miami’s toughest test in over a month.

Freshman quarterbacks dethroning upperclassmen has been the rage this season. N’Kosi Perry took senior Malik Rosier’s job two weeks ago, and hasn’t looked back. Perry completed 8 of 12 passes for 125 yards, one touchdown and one interception as Miami throttled North Carolina 47-10 last week.

This is the 63rd lifetime meeting between the two programs. Miami won last year’s game 24-20 following a seven-game winning streak by Florida State – the longest in the rivalry’s history. Miami has also lost six straight at home.

Mark Richt understands Miami needs to play better at home.

“That’s not very good. About as bad the seven losses in a row that we were dealing with going into last year’s game. So it’s a meaningful history we need to change the course of.”

Head coach Willie Taggert and the Seminoles struggled right out of the gate, losing two of their first three games. Since, consecutive wins have done a good job of boosting morale again in Tallahassee. More importantly, those losses came to a Top 25 team Virginia Tech – a fluky, excruciatingly difficult upset loss against Old Dominion aside – and Syracuse, who has proven to be a quality team this season.

After struggling early, junior quarterback Deondre Francois has improved remarkably in the past two weeks. From September 3-15, Francois threw three touchdowns to four interceptions; in the past two weeks, he has thrown six touchdowns to just one interception, including all four through the air (16-for-27, 294 passing yards) in a 28-24 win at Louisville last week.