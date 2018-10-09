Michael Thomas Trash Talk Leads to Josh Norman Deleted Tweet

Michael Thomas’ New Orleans Saints manhandled Josh Norman and the Washington Redskins on Monday night, demolishing their foes 43-19 with a record-setting performance from quarterback Drew Brees.

And though Thomas had a mediocre night by his lofty standards (four catches for 74 yards) the star wide receiver was still inspired to call out cornerback Norman — who was briefly benched in the second half — on Twitter, calling him a “zone corner” and a “goof ball con artist.”

#Saints star WR Michael Thomas [@Cantguardmike] and #Redskins star CB Josh Norman [@J_No24] were at each other on twitter after last night's game. pic.twitter.com/7JcJmq7CdY — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 9, 2018

Norman deleted a tweet that described Thomas as a “clout chasing (clown emoji)” and a “blocking decoy.”

Washington Critical of Michael Thomas

Norman wasn’t the only Washington player with an ax to grind regarding the New Orleans pass catcher.

“He was just doing little slick s— after the plays, tapping you and doing little crazy stuff after the play trying to get you going,” Norman’s fellow Washington cornerback Quinton Dunbar said after the loss, according to ESPN. “Pushing, hitting, talking — doing all that.”

Dunbar added: “I don’t take disrespect well. For you to keep hitting another man and going back to the huddle, who does that? Not hitting after the whistle, but tapping you as he’s going back to the huddle. Just little corny stuff.”

Washington safety D.J. Swearinger claimed Thomas would have been penalized for his actions between plays had the night not featured Brees’ breaking the all-time record for passing yards.

“(Thomas) is just a clown — just clowning,” Swearinger said. “Just doing little petty stuff after the play. Petty stuff after the play the referees would call if this wasn’t history night for Drew Brees. But we had to fight against the refs and all that, too.”

Saints Improve to 4-1 on Drew Brees’ Big Day

Brees connected on 26 of 29 attempts for 363 yards, setting a new all-time record for passing yards with 72,103. He threw three touchdowns and no interceptions.

“It’s hard for me to reflect too much right now just because my career’s not done,” Brees said after the win, according to ESPN. “There are still goals to be accomplished. There are still challenges to be met. And so I’m still very focused on that. And yet, when something like this happens, there are so many people who are responsible for that, that are a part of that, that makes me happy. It makes me proud and it makes me extremely grateful — extremely grateful for the opportunity to play this game, to play it as long as I’ve played it, to have wound up here in New Orleans.

“It’s just been an unbelievable journey.”

Despite his frustrations with Thomas, Norman offered nothing but praise to the Saints quarterback.

“He throws for 5,000 yards just like he’s sleeping at night, and it’s crazy to see that,” Norman told ESPN. “He’s at the top of them all right now — and he’s not done yet.”

Washington fell to 2-2 on the year.