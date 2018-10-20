Michigan vs Michigan State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Jim Harbaugh and Mark Dantonio are two of the absolute best college football head coaches in the nation, and their teams will do battle on Saturday afternoon as the No. 6 ranked Michigan Wolverines (6-1) prepare to head to East Lansing to take on the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans (4-2).

The game is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Fox Sports Go

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Fox Sports Go website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fox Sports Go app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV, Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the Fox digital platforms.

Preview

The Wolverines defense made a statement last week in a 38-13 thumping of the Wisconsin Badgers. Michigan held Wisconsin to only 11 first downs and forced two turnovers in the victory. Although Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor ran for 101 yards, he was held in check as the Wolverines avoided big plays.

The Spartans made a statement of their own. Michigan State went into Happy Valley and stunned Penn State, handing the Nittany Lions their second straight loss. With 19 seconds remaining, quarterback Brian Lewerke tossed a 25-yard touchdown to Felton Davis for the go-ahead score.

Michigan ranks sixth in the nation in total defense, while Michigan State far behind at No. 28.

Key Matchup: Michigan running back Karan Higdon against the Spartans defense. Higdon ran for 105 yards and a touchdown against the Badgers last week. The Spartans are stingy against the run, allowing just 62.3 rushing yards per game, which is the best mark in the country.

Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson played game manager against the Badgers – 12-for-21 for 124 yards – but he will have to make plays in order to secure the road win against their rivals, and help Jim Harbaugh earn his first victory against the school since arriving in Ann Arbor.