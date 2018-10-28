MLS Playoffs 2018: Standings, Schedule, Teams & Matchups

The MLS regular season comes to a close as Decision Day will finalize the playoff matchups. Soccer fans will get a Halloween treat as the MLS playoffs kick off on October 31st with the first set of knockout round matches.

Atlanta United and New York Red Bulls are fighting for the Supporters’ Shield, given to the team atop the MLS table at the end of the regular season. An Atlanta win over Toronto would guarantee the Five Stripes secured the regular season title. The Red Bulls need a bit of help to win the shield, even with a win over Orlando City.

Atlanta has dropped down to a 2-0 lead, and will likely need a draw from the Red Bulls to have a chance at the shield. Atlanta United’s team site broke down the tiebreakers which would come down to goals scored in the above scenario.

Atlanta United sits one point ahead of the Red Bulls, so the Five Stripes control their own destiny – Win in Toronto = Win the Supporters’ Shield. But it’s not always that simple, so below are all the scenarios for Atlanta United to clinch the Shield on the final day: 1. Atlanta win against Toronto FC

2. Atlanta draw against Toronto FC AND New York Red Bulls draw against Orlando City

3. New York Red Bulls loss

4. New York Red Bulls tie with less than 8 goals scored AND Atlanta loss by only 1 goal

(In this scenario, Atlanta would beat Red Bulls based on the third tiebreaker – goals scored).

Ten teams have clinched playoff spots with two postseason slots up for grabs. The following teams have clinched a spot per ESPN: Atlanta, New York Red Bulls, New York City FC, Philadelphia, D.C. United, FC Dallas, Kansas City, LAFC, Seattle and Portland. We could see Seattle and Portland square off in a Northwest rivalry matchup in the knockout round if things hold.

Here’s a look at the current playoff matchups and standings courtesy of the MLS. Teams in bold have already clinched a playoff spot. We will be updating this page with the final standings and playoff matchups when all the matches have been completed. The top six teams in each conference will make the playoffs.

MLS Playoff Matchups 2018

Here’s a look at what the playoff matchups are heading into the final day of the regular season. We will update this once the games have been completed and the matchups are finalized.

Eastern Conference

DATE MATCHUP No. 1 Atlanta No. 2 NY Red Bulls Oct. 31/Nov. 1 No. 3 NYCFC vs. No. 6 Columbus Oct. 31/Nov. 1 No. 4 Philadelphia vs. D.C. United

Western Conference

DATE TEAMS No. 1 Sporting KC No. 2 LAFC Oct. 31/Nov. 1 No. 3 FC Dallas vs. No. 6 Real Salt Lake Oct. 31/Nov. 1 No. 4 Seattle vs. No. 5 Portland

MLS Standings: Eastern Conference

TEAM W L T PTS Atlanta United FC 21 6 6 69 New York Red Bulls 21 7 5 68 New York City FC 15 10 8 53 Philadelphia Union 15 13 5 50 D.C. United 14 11 8 50 Columbus Crew SC 13 11 9 48 Montreal Impact 14 15 4 46 New England Revolution 9 13 11 38 Toronto FC 9 18 6 33 Chicago Fire 8 18 7 31 Orlando City SC 8 21 4 28

MLS Standings: Western Conference