Nathan Eovaldi’s Wife Rebekah: Yes, He’s Married

Nathan Eovaldi is married to wife Rebekah Eovaldi. She frequently posts pictures of herself with Nathan Eovaldi on social media, and she gushes lovingly about him on their anniversaries. In one post, she simply labeled her husband: “My person 💙😍.”

Nathan Eovaldi is a pitcher for the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox are facing off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 World Series. That has some people wondering more about Nathan Eovaldi’s family, including his wife, Rebekah. On Facebook, she goes by the name Bekah Wilkinson Eovaldi.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nathan & Rebekah Eovaldi Have a Child Together

Nathan and Rebekah Eovaldi are parents of a son.

According to PlayerWives.com, Nathan Eovaldi’s wife Rebekah Eovaldi “gave birth to their first child in June of 2014. The internet still contains traces of their baby registry.”

Rebekah is pregnant. She wrote on Facebook in October 2018, “Bumpin’ and baseball. I couldn’t be more proud of the hard work and dedication this guy has put in. I’m so happy for him and all that he has accomplished. Go Red Sox!!! ❤️⚾️”

Rebekah Eovaldi Frequently Writes About Nathan on Facebook

Eovaldi’s wife posts frequent pictures of her husband on Facebook. “I’ve got so much love for this guy right here 💗⚾️,” she wrote with one.

In December 2017, she wrote, “I can’t believe we’ve already been married for 6 years! Posting this one a few weeks late, but we had a wonderful anniversary! I couldn’t imagine going through life with anyone else in the world.”

In 2016, she posted an anniversary message too, writing, “Had a wonderful 5th wedding anniversary with this handsome man right here. Can’t believe we have already been married for 5 whole years now! I wouldn’t want to go through life with anyone else by my side. We have grown up together, learned so much together and I can’t wait to see what we will get to experience and go through together in the future. It’s starting to get really hard to see every anniversary picture in the photo unfortunately now, but I still can’t wait to keep taking these pictures every single year! Love this man to the moon and back, a billion times.”

Her 2015 anniversary message to her husband read, “Year #4, Check!!! This anniversary we spent it in the most beautiful place we’ve ever been to, Saint Lucia! We had such an amazing week there, and couldn’t have spent it in a better place! It was the very first time I had ever been away from Jace over night, so we were missing him so much! Feeling so blessed to call that man my husband, and Jace’s Dada. We had such a wonderful time, and I’m so thankful for the sweet memories I’ll never forget :)”