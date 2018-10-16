NBA Announces That Team Twitter Hashtags Are Back!

They are finally back! NBA Twitter will be happy to hear that NBA Hashtags are officially back. Every team’s standout slogan will now come with the team’s logo when using hashtags on Twitter once again. They went away for the offseason, but Twitter brought it back just in time for the season-opener on Tuesday night.

There are a lot of teams who have the same catchphrase as last year but there are a few new ones programmed for 2018. There were plenty of Twitter users that were confused as to why it was taking so long to be added into the app, but don’t worry basketball fans, the hashtags are finally back. Check them out.

Every Team’s Hashtag:

For those of you who are going to be joining NBA Twitter for the first time in 2018, no worries. Let me explain. When discussing your favorite team, opponent, rival, etc. You can type in the hashtag, along with the team’s slogan and it will give the tweet a cooler look, and makes it much easier for your tweets to be discovered by other NBA fans on Twitter.

It doesn’t seem like a big deal, but trust us when we say that NBA Twitter is happy that they are back. Not only does it make Tweets look cooler, but it just gives you that feeling that basketball is truly back, and here to stay for a while. It was a long preseason, but we have finally made it to the regular season!