NBA MVP Odds: LeBron James, A. Davis Are Early Favorite’s

The 2018-2019 NBA season is almost here, and it couldn’t come soon enough. Preseason basketball has been entertaining, but everybody is growing bored of meaningless basketball. We’re officially near the best time of year where basketball joins the other three major sports in the U.S. for some meaningful matchups.

It’s hard to tell which teams are going to be playoff contenders from a preseason view, but we can probably assume who most of the teams will be in the conversation. After all, basketball has been, somewhat predictable over the last couple of years. One part of the NBA that isn’t as predictable though, is the NBA MVP award.

Every year, we head into the season under the assumption that somebody like LeBron James or Steph Curry are going to be in the conversation for the award. Meanwhile, there are plenty of other talents elsewhere who come out of nowhere going above and beyond each year.

So, yes, it wouldn’t be out of the question to put your money down on LeBron James to win it, but it’s far from a guarantee. And as the regular season approaches, it’s time to start making predictions before the season begins. Check out some of the best odds for the NBA MVP. Courtesy of OddsShark.