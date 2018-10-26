Nets vs Pelicans Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Anthony Davis’ New Orleans Pelicans will look to remain the Western Conference’s only unbeaten team when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have won all three of their games to start the year, including a season-opening 131-112 beatdown of the Houston Rockets, who had the conference’s best record a season ago.

Two more manageable opponents followed: the Sacramento Kings (149-129) and the Los Angeles Clippers (116-109). Head coach Alvin Gentry wasn’t entirely pleased with his team’s performance at home against Los Angeles.

“I thought our shot selection was questionable in that game, probably more so than any other game in the preseason or the two we played (before),” Gentry said after the victory, according to the The Times-Picayune. “We want to play with pace, but we want to make sure our shot selection is on.”

Davis is looking like an MVP candidate in the early going, averaging 30.3 points, 13 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 3.3 blocks, and a pair of steals per game. The big man’s partner in the starting frontcourt, Nikola Mirotic, has been electric so far, averaging 28 points and 10.3 boards. Offseason signing Julius Randle has been a monster off the bench, posting an efficient 18.7 points and nine rebounds in just 23.3 minutes per game.

Just about the only Pelicans starter struggling on offense is Jrue Holiday, who’s shooting a paltry 31.6 percent from the field. He’s missed all 11 of his three-point attempts.

“I’m not worried. We won. I don’t care,” Holiday said, per The Times-Picayune. “It’s three games. Maybe (Friday night) I’ll go off. But I’m 3-0. It might be the first time I’ve been 3-0.”

To go 4-0, the Western Conference’s top team will have to go through the 2-2 Nets, who crushed the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, 102-86.

The 86 points were a season low for Nets opponents; the previous low was 103.

“I thought we played some good defense. We cut our turnovers down and started rebounding the ball. Those were the keys,” head coach Kenny Atkinson said after the win, according to Nets Daily. “It was the key to the game. We told our guys at halftime they had 15 offensive rebounds. We needed to cut that down to have a chance.”

D’Angelo Russell’s 18 points and eight assists led the Nets. Joe Harris went 4-of-5 from three-point range and scored 16.

“Just by moving the basketball, we went from getting good shots to great shots,” Harris said after the victory, according to the Associated Press. “As long as you’re doing that, the shots are going to start falling. We’re trying to build on games like this. Hopefully, we can keep it going.”

New Orleans won both meetings with the Nets a season ago; the second victory required two overtime periods.