NFL Writer Suggests New York Giants Should Trade for Jacoby Brissett

The New York Giants are struggling tremendously for the second season in a row. As they head into week seven with only one win, the team is in desperate need for a boost on their offense. Clearly, the team thought that Saquon Barkley would be that spark when they drafted him. While Barkley has done an excellent job on the offense, it’s evident that he is not the answer to all of the Giants problem.

At this point, it’s not hard to tell that the offensive line, and most importantly, Eli Manning is the team’s biggest issue. The non-stop struggles to move the ball down the field continue to fall solely on Manning. Now, everybody is suggesting a change at quarterback.

Can the Giants really trust one of the two guys that they have behind Manning? Probably not. That’s why John Clayton Football writer Bill Williamson suggests that the Giants should make a trade with the Indianapolis Colts to acquire their backup quarterback, Jacoby Brissett.

Why Trade for Brissett?

As Brissett sits behind a healthy Andrew Luck in 2018, the Colts have one of the better situations at quarterback since Brissett has proven to play well under unfortunate circumstances. He may not be a long-term answer for the Giants, but he could be better than what they currently have. Last season, Brissett threw for over 3,000 yards and for 13 touchdowns. He wasn’t anything over-the-top, but he did work pretty well with what he had.

The Giants, on the other hand, they have weapons, but their quarterback seems to be the issue. As Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepherd grow frustrated on the offense, the Giants continue to shoot themselves in the foot. They need a quarterback that’s willing to take shots down the field, and a 24-year-old Jacoby Brissett has a pretty good arm on him. The only issue is, the trade suggestion seems a bit expensive.

“New York can’t move next year’s first rounder, because it is too valuable. But the Colts should be very interested in that second rounder that very well could end up being a top 35 pick overall. Andrew Luck is certainly rounding back into shape and Indianapolis needs as many future picks they can get. Maybe even a lesser offer pries Brissett out of Indianapolis.”

The likeness of the Giants handing over a second-round for Brissett seems highly-unlikely. But the idea of picking up the phone to discuss a better bargain isn’t a bad idea. The Giants need to make some changes, and it starts with the quarterback. As Brissett is probably one of the better young backups in the league, it only makes sense that they try to go for him.