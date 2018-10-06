Notre Dame vs Virginia Tech Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Ian Book is the real deal, and after leading the No. 6 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-0) to consecutive victories since replacing Brandon Wimbush, he gets ready for his toughest test to date, a road trip to Blacksburg to face the No. 24 Virginia Tech Hokies (4-1) on Saturday night.

Preview

Book has been outstanding the past two weeks against Wake Forest and Stanford, but the win last week against the Cardinal in South Bend was truly a star-making moment. Brain Shaw and the Pac-12 powerhouse came rolling in as the No. 7 team in the nation. Book completed 24 of 33 passes for 278 yards and four touchdowns, and added 47 yards on the ground to complement running back Dexter Williams and his 161 yards (one touchdown).

Book outplayed K.J. Costello, who struggled against the Fighting Irish defense. Costello went 15-for-27 for 174 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

Head coach Brian Kelly told reporters that he recognizes the importance of Book’s play and how it has given the team an overall boost.

“The offense is complementing the defense. The defense is complementing the offense. And certainly the special teams is part of that. That certainly wasn’t the case early in the year. So when each unit is complementing each other very wall, you’re playing usually very good football.”

That chapter is now closed, and a new one opens. Notre Dame’s two biggest wins this season (Michigan, 24-17, and Stanford, 38-17) came at home. Now, the Hokies await.

Most see Virginia Tech and still have not been able to shake that brutal letdown two weeks ago to Old Dominion. Despite that loss, Virginia Tech has looked strong in wins against Florida State and Duke.

Junior quarterback Ryan Willis will start his second consecutive game replacing the injured sophomore Josh Jackson. Last week, Ellis completed 17 of 27 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns against the Blue Devils, who the Hokies ultimately knocked out of the AP Poll, in dominant fashion.