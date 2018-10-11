Polyxeni Ferfeli, Odell Beckham Jr.’s Rumored Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Odell Beckham Jr. and the rest of the New York Giants are gearing up to take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles in this week’s Thursday Night Football. The game comes less than a week after Beckham’s comments on his team’s quarterback, Eli Manning, seems to have ruffled some feathers within the organization.

Very little is known about Beckham Jr.’s personal life, but he is rumored to be dating Greek Instagram model and clothing designer Polyxeni Ferfeli.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Has Her Own Clothing Line & Diddy Is a Fan

Ferfeli is the creative director behind her very own clothing line. Although she’s already launched the line, her website currently reads, “Coming Soon.” It’s likely that she is getting ready to debut a new season of outfits.

Ferfeli’s eponymous line appears to specialize in jackets. She has posted a few different looks on her Instagram page. She already has gotten some attention from at least one major celeb — Diddy, who was wearing one of her bomber jackets over the summer.

“Words cannot even describe what I’m feeling right now! This is a dream come true. @diddy in the silk velvet Royal Blue @pferfeli bomber,” Ferfeli captioned an Instagram photo of Diddy wearing an item from her line back in July.

2. Her Name Is Greek

Ferfeli is of Greek origin. Her first name, Polyxeni, means “hospitable.” It comes from the conjunction of two Greek words; “Poly” which means “many” and “xeni” which means “strangers.” Putting the words together, the name suggests that Polyxeni is “kind to strangers.”

“St. Polyxeni lived in Spain in the 1st century A.D., when the Roman Emperor was Claudius the First. Xanthippi and her husband, Probus, learned about and converted to Christianity because of the work of Apostle Paul. Polyxeni was baptized by Apostle Andrew the First-Called when she traveled to the East. The two sisters worked to lead many women to their Christian faith. At very advanced ages they died peacefully, working even to their last breath to support weaker souls with their Christian trust in God. The feast day of St. Polyxeni falls on September 23 (Tsolakidis,1997),” according to the Helenic Communication Service.

Ferfeli’s father’s name is Yannis, or John, and her sister’s name is Kassi. She also has a brother, but his name is unclear. Ferfeli is very close with her mom, whom she posts about regularly on Instagram, but her mom’s name is also unknown.

In 2017, Ferfeli traveled to Greece for vacation, spending time in Mykonos with her family. She visited Greece in 2015 as well.

3. Her Relationship With Beckham Jr. Was Outed After a Trip to Cancun

Ferfeli was first linked to Odell Beckham Jr. back in early 2017. According to Hollywood Life, Ferfeli was spotted with her football beau at Six Flags Magic Mountain shortly after Coachella. The two were “holding hands and riding roller coasters together,” according to the report.

A short while later, the paparazzi caught up with Ferfeli and Beckham Jr. whilst they were on vacation in Cancun, Mexico. The two hit the beach together, not caring too much about who was watching as they got flirty in the crystal clear ocean waters. The two were all over each other, holding hands and sneaking in some smooches here and there.

While it is believed that they broke up for a while, multiple sources have reported that they are back on. Earlier this year, Ferfeli posted a video of herself in bed with a sleeping Beckham Jr. She filmed herself kissing his nose and then kissing his lips as he snoozed next to her.

The current status of their relationship is unknown, as the two have managed to stay completely out of the spotlight.

4. She Graduated From Regents Business School

A LinkedIn page that appears to belong to Ferfeli reveals that she graduated from Regents Business School located in the UK. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in global business management and finance in 2015, according to the page.

“The BA (Hons) Global Management (Finance) offers a holistic approach to management studies with a specific focus on financial management. It aims to develop you into a leading financier and give you the confidence and capabilities to successfully manage teams and organizations across the globe,” reads a description of the school’s global business management and finance program.

The London-based school is a non-profit.

“Our mission is to develop tomorrow’s global leaders. Our students learn in a supportive, personal environment and enter the world of work as leaders and entrepreneurs. We are independent and not-for-profit. As a charity, our surplus income is re-invested in the student experience, rather than being paid as dividends to shareholders,” reads the school’s website.

5. She’s an Instagram Model

While pictures of a boyfriend are missing from Ferfeli’s Instagram page, her account is filled with pictures of herself. Hollywood Life identifies Ferfeli as an Instagram model. It’s unclear if she’s done any modeling outside of work for her aforementioned clothing line.

“Poly’s Instagram account is full of beautiful photos, both professionals and selfies, that show off her gorgeous body and impeccable fashion sense. She clearly subscribes to the Kim Kardashian school of fashion, favoring nude bodycon dresses that hug her amazing curves, separates, and just a good pair of jeans and a tank top. It all works,” Hollywood Life reports.