Odell Beckham Passing Touchdown to Saquon Barkley Surprises Panthers

Odell Beckham took matters into his own hands to boost the New York Giants’ limp passing attack.

The star receiver passed to a wide open Saquon Barkley after receiving a backward pass from quarterback Eli Manning in the team’s Week 5 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

The Giants’ Weak Passing Attack

Despite averaging the 11th-most pass attempts per game, New York entered the week 21st in passing yards and 24th in passing touchdowns per contest.

Beckham entered the game with zero touchdown grabs; the four-game draught is the second-longest of his career. He’s expressed frustration with the team’s offense in the media.

“I haven’t been in this situation. I haven’t been in the place where I felt like I could really go out and do everything that I’m capable of doing,” Beckham told ESPN’s Josina Anderson. “I don’t get 20 targets like some other receivers, you know.”