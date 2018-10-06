Indiana vs Ohio State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Dwayne Haskins continued building a worthy Heisman Trophy resume, leading the No. 3 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) to a 27-26 win against Penn State last week. Looking to not get tricked into a trap game, the Buckeyes welcome the Indiana Hoosiers (4-1) into Columbus on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

Haskins was sensational, particularly in the fourth quarter, against the Nittany Lions. After falling behind 26-14, Haskins led two touchdown drives, capping each off with a 47-yard pass to Binjimen Victor and 24-yard pass to K.J. Hill. He finished 22-for-39, with 270 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Urban Meyer elaborated on the massive talent of his redshirt sophomore quarterback, and what the Buckeyes can do on offense thanks to his ability when he spoke to reporters this week.

“It’s comfort zone like that short yardage that I’ve been used to. People say, are you going to run the quarterback again, but usually we see the official do this (signal first down).

But Meyer adds, there is still room for some improvement.

“Dwayne Haskins is playing his you know what off. Keep doing it. One thing, I’m also comfortable seeing the screens come out of his hands so fast. Seeing him with pinpoint accuracy. There’s certain times of the game I’m used to having something in my pocket that it’s not there. We had two situations Saturday that we haven’t figured that out. One we didn’t make it, one we (barely) made it.”

Reports surfaced saying there were multiple professional scouts in Happy Valley last week, specifically to see Haskins. Haskins’ draft stock has significantly risen this season; he is now projected by most analysts to be a borderline first-round talent in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Indiana is led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Peyton Ramsey. Ramsey leads the Big Ten this season in completion percentage (71%).

After opening with three straight victories this season, the Hoosiers fell to then ranked No. 24 ranked Michigan State at home before rebounding to beat Rutgers 24-17 last week.