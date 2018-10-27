Kansas State vs Oklahoma Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Kyler Murray has kept the No. 8 ranked Oklahoma Sooners (6-1) alive when it comes to College Football Playoff contention due to his consistent, Heisman Trophy worthy season in 2018. The Sooners prepare to host a Big 12 showdown between them and head coach Bill Snyder’s Kansas State Wildcats (3-4) in Norman on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

In seven games, Murray has compiled 1,977 yards for 25 touchdowns and just three interceptions. His 72.3% completion percentage ranks fourth in the nation, and his 224.9 quarterback rating is second behind only Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa.

Snyder’s Wildcats are more regularly known for their defensive play than the Sooners. Oklahoma, in an attempt to limit opponent’s production since Texas’ 48-point explosion two weeks ago, has been experimenting with different looks up front on defense, and that has not gone unseen on Snyder and Kansas State coaches.

“They’re very much the same football team that they were on the defensive side of the ball, on both sides actually, but certainly on the defensive side. I saw some tweaks, a few things, that you might consider to be changes — don’t know if they’re changes or are just there and hadn’t surfaced previously. But by and large, it’s the same defense.”

Containing junior running back Alex Barnes (788 yards, 5.7 YPC, nine touchdowns) is the highest priority for the Sooners defense. Oklahoma upended TCU 52-27 last week, limiting the Horned Frogs’ dual-threat ability.

Kansas State enters Saturday coming off a 31-12 win against Oklahoma State last week. Prior to the double-digit victory against the Cowboys, the Wildcats had lost three consecutive games, two against Top 25 programs (West Virginia and Texas).