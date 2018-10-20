Oklahoma vs TCU Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Kyler Murray and the No. 11 ranked Oklahoma Sooners (5-1) look to dust off a 48-45 shootout loss to Texas in the Red River Rivalry when they head south to play the TCU Horned Frogs (3-3) in a rematch of last year’s Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at XX:XX p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ABC. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets, but even if it isn’t included in your market, you’ll be able to watch the game on the ESPN digital platforms with your Hulu credentials).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and if ABC is live in your market, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app. If ABC isn’t live in your market, scroll down to the “ESPN Platforms” section to see where you can watch.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Although ABC isn’t technically part of the Sling TV package, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial of the “Sling Orange” bundle, which includes ESPN3, and you’ll then be able to watch a live stream of the game on the ESPN digital platforms (see next section).

ESPN Platforms

You can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Games on ABC (labeled as ESPN3) can be watched for free without cable if you have a participating internet service provider (ISP), but even if you don’t have a participating ISP, you can still sign use your Hulu or Sling TV (or other cable TV) credentials to sign in and watch the game on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

Murray was spectacular last week, completing 19 of 26 passes for 307 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He has been sensational all season, competing 71.1% of his passes for 1,764 total yards, 21 touchdowns and three interceptions, however, it will be tough to erase the sting of the Texas loss.

Shawn Robinson and the Horned Frogs have undoubtedly disappointed this season. Since a 40-28 loss to Ohio State in Arlington during the middle of September, their season has gone off the rails a bit with losses in two of the past three games – one to Todd Herman and Texas, which Oklahoma now has in common; they also traded a 17-14 home win and loss against Iowa State (W) and Texas Tech (L).

Key Matchup: TCU only allows on average of 182 passing yards per game, which ranked 20th in the nation. The Horned Frogs have the pass defense needed to slow down Murray and the Sooners offense.

Head coach Lincoln Riley Oklahoma will have to take advantage and win the turnover the margin. Head coach Gary Patterson’s Horned Frogs are a minus-9 this season, which ranks last in the conference.