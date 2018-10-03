How to Order Khabib vs McGregor PPV Online Without Cable

Whether or not you agree that it’s the biggest fight in UFC history, one thing is clear: Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 is must-see television.

Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable or a TV, you can still order the UFC 229 through Amazon Prime Video, Sling TV or UFC TV, then you can watch the fights on your computer, phone or other streaming device.

Here’s a complete rundown of everything you need to know:

How to Order: Whether or not you have Amazon Prime, you can order the UFC 229 PPV through Amazon right here. You’ll need to be signed in to an Amazon account to purchase the PPV, but if you don’t have one, you can create one for free.

Where You Can Watch: Once you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch the fights live on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app, which is free to download on Apple TV, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Smart TV’s and more. You can also watch straight on an Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV stick or other Amazon device without having to download the app.

How to Order: If you already have a Sling TV subscription, make sure you’re signed in, then head to your account to purchase UFC 229. If you don’t have Sling TV, you can start a free 7-day trial right here, then you can go to your account to purchase UFC 229. You can also order from within the app.

Where You Can Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website, make sure you’re signed in, and start watching on your browser. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One.

Price: $64.99 for HD; $54.99 for SD plus one month of Fight Pass for new subscribers

How to Order: To order the fights through UFC TV, head to this page and select “Purchase Pay-Per-View”. After selecting the option you want, you’ll need to either sign in to your UFC.tv account or create a new one, which is free to do.

Where You Can Watch: Once purchased, you can return to the UFC website to watch the fights on your computer. Or, if you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the UFC app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, Xbox One and select Smart TV’s.

Preview

Khabib. McGregor. This thing has been a long time coming. And it’s absolutely going to be worth the wait.

Even if you ignore all the absurd drama leading up to the fight, from the trash talk to the countless times it seemed the fight would get made to the circus that was the bus incident in April, it’s still incredibly compelling from an actual MMA standpoint. The sideshow adds to the spectacle, sure, but when you solely look at the matchup inside the Octagon and nothing else, this is still about as good as it gets.

On one side you have McGregor, the only fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two different divisions at the same time. He’s 9-1 inside the Octagon, he has incredible knockout power, and at his height, he was regarded by many as the pound-for-pound king. However, his last fight of any kind was his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather (speaking of circuses) over a year ago, and he hasn’t fought in the UFC since a win over Eddie Alvarez in November of 2016. He is still ranked as the No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter, but that layoff makes it difficult to predict where his game is at.

Khabib, meanwhile, has taken over the lightweight division in McGregor’s absence. He’s 10-0 under the UFC banner, he hasn’t really been challenged in any of those fights, and the new lightweight champ is up to No. 8 in the pound-for-pound rankings. At the same time, though, he’s yet to fight anyone inside the Top 5 at the division, so many are eager to see what he can do against a truly elite opponent such as “Notorious.”

Both of these fighters are adept at putting on an absolute show inside the Octagon. Put them in there at the same time, mix in the incredible amount of animosity and high stakes, and you have the recipe for fireworks of unprecedented proportions.

Other fights on the UFC 229 PPV card from Las Vegas include Tony Ferguson vs Anthony Pettis in another lightweight battle with important title-picture implications, Ovince Saint Preux vs Dominick Reyes, Derrick Lewis vs Alexander Volkov and Michelle Waterson vs Felice Herrig.