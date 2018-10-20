Nets vs Pacers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Brooklyn Nets are set to travel to Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday night for a matchup against the Indiana Pacers. The Nets, who are 1-1 on the season, are coming off of their first home win on the season. Meanwhile, the Pacers started their season on a high note, that was quickly shot down by a blowout loss to the red-hot Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night on the road.

Preview

Heading into the season, the Brooklyn Nets didn’t have too much to be confident about. Although they have a solid young core, they aren’t expected to be an overachieving team anytime soon. But through two games on the season, the Nets are surely excited about the rise of their 24-year-old former first-round pick, Caris LeVert.

LeVert has been quiet ever since he was drafted back in 2016. But his Nets’ teammates raved about him heading into the 2018 regular season. They made it clear that young LeVert was on the rise, and he hasn’t proved his teammates to be wrong yet.

LeVert totaled for 55 points in 66 minutes through the Nets first two matchups. The season is still very young, but his hot start is looking very promising for Brooklyn. Don’t forget about the other young buck on the squad as well.

D’Angelo Russell continues to strive in his role with the Nets as he is coming off of a 15 point game as well. He might not be performing at the highest level for the Nets right now, but his game is very complimentary to LeVert.

As for the Pacers, they failed to make a statement against the Bucks on Friday night. Although the Pacers are expected to be one of the Eastern conferences tougher teams come playoff time, they proved they weren’t ready for a high-powered offensive attack against Milwaukee. Maybe a return to Indiana is just what the Pacers need to bounce back from their disappointing loss on the road.

Indiana got their regular stellar play from Victor Oladipo on Friday, but the rest of the team didn’t really contribute to much, except for allowing the team to suffer from a very tough loss. The matchup against Brooklyn looks much easier on paper and could be a confidence booster for the Pacers to gain some of that confidence back that they had after their first game earlier in the week. It won’t come easy, but home-court advantage should play a critical part once again.