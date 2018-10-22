Pacers vs Timberwolves Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After an interesting offseason, the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-2) have gotten off to a difficult start as they prepare to host the Indiana Pacers (2-1) at Target Center on Monday night.

Preview

Head coach Tom Thibodeau is still trying to figure out how to get the most defensively out of his unit. Minnesota gave up 140 points in a loss Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks. Missing from that loss was Jimmy Butler, who sat out the second game of a back-to-back to rest after not playing at all during the preseason. Butler’s defensive presence transforms the Timberwolves into a team more closely aligned with what thibodeau demands.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been his usual self, and Andrew Wiggins looks vastly improved and is hitting shots at a higher percentage so far this season. The Butler situation will loom over the organization, including owner Glen Taylor — who Kevin Garnett had some selective words for — over the course of this season, but in the end if Wiggins reforms his game, a potential Butler deal may not be as crucial.

Derrick Rose looked like 2010 MVP Rose when he scored 28 points against the Mavericks. Rose has settled in nicely as the primary backup point guard on the Timberwolves to Jeff Teague, who has been up and down to start the season.

Indiana was the popular pick to win the Central Division. So far, Indiana has taken care of business against the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets, but fell to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Victor Oladipo has stuffed the stat sheet so far. After not recording a steal in the Pacers’ first two games, Oladipo collected four in Indiana’s win against the Nets on Saturday night. Teammate Myles Turner has gotten off to a slow start, with just eight, 11 and 14-point efforts; he has also yet to record a double-double.

Head coach Nate McMillan and the Pacers may possibly be undermanned against the Timberwolves. Forwards Domantas Sabonis and T.J. Leaf each did not play against Brooklyn, and are questionable against against Minnesota. Sabonis is nursing a knee injury, while Leaf has an ankle injury.

Key Matchup: Oladipo has been a nightmare matchup for defenders. In the same vein, so has Jimmy Butler. Both presences sort of erase the other, so the x-factor in this game will likely come elsewhere. That elsewhere will be up front. Having Turner struggle out of the gate, in addition to not having Sabonis, may be a huge edge for the Timberwolves. Indiana doesn’t really have an answer for Towns, who should be a lock to register his first double-double (possibly triple-double) of the season on Monday.