WATCH: Spanish Announcers Win the Day on Graham Gano’s 63-Yard Field Goal

Whether you’re a general NFL fan or a full-blown Carolina Panthers supporter, there’s no question you were going wild on Sunday afternoon. After Graham Gano nailed a 63-yard field goal to give the Panthers a walk-off 33-31 victory over the New York Giants, the internet erupted.

But of all the reactions and responses that poured in, hearing the Spanish radio call may be the best reaction of the weekend. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed (courtesy of the Panthers), the two announcers – Jaime Moreno and Luis Moreno Jr. were on another level, truly embodying how the team’s fans were feeling.

Good in all languages – GREAT job by Panthers’ announcers Jaime Moreno and Luis Moreno Jr. (via @Panthers) pic.twitter.com/rhZMAISxrc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2018

It was an epic end to the NFL game and as you can see above, even Gano’s Panthers teammates were stunned. He was mobbed by players and quarterback Cam Newton found his way to the top of the pile to celebrate.

Graham Gano’s Reaction and Previous Long

After the game, ESPN’s David Newton quoted Gano even stating he felt a bit like Cam after the kick.

“That was pretty fun, the fire and the smoke. I felt like Cam [Newton] a little bit.”

Gano has been as clutch as they come this season for the Panthers, nailing all seven of his field goal attempts, including four of them in the win over the Giants. Obviously, no single kick this year has been as important as the 63-yarder, though. Prior to that kick, Gano’s long on the year was 54 yards against the Atlanta Falcons.

In his career, the 31-year-old also made two other 54-yard attempts in 2016, a 55-yarder in 2013, and his previous career long from 59 yards in 2011.

