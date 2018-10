Add Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone to the list of NFL figures who think Patrick Mahomes is bound for an MVP trophy.

“Right now, he’s playing better than any quarterback has ever played. He’s an MVP quarterback,” Marrone told reporters in a Wednesday press conference. “The question is what he can’t do. I don’t know. I don’t think words can really put in perspective how great he’s playing. That’s really all there is to it.”