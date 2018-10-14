Patrick Mahomes’ Voice Described as ‘Froggish’ by Andy Reid & Kermit Jokes Ensue

Patrick Mahomes’ voice has a unique sound causing many football fans to wonder where he is from, and even his own Chiefs teammates to poke fun at the quarterback. Mahomes is from Whitehouse, Texas, which explains the subtle Southern twang that can be heard when he speaks.

USA Today describes Whitehouse as a small East Texas city located equally between Dallas and the Louisiana line. In addition to his slight Southern accent, his teammates and coaches have weighed in on his unique voice. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid described Mahomes voice as “froggish” at a recent press conference, and even does an impression of his quarterback.

“Well, he’s got a unique voice, right? It’s…unique…froggish,” Reid told NBC 41.

Travis Kelce Describes Patrick Mahomes’ Voice as a Mix Between Kermit & the Cookie Monster

Reid has yet to do his impression publicly, but the Chiefs quarterback admits it is pretty good. One of Mahomes favorite targets Travis Kelce described Mahomes voice as a mix of Kermit and the Cookie Monster.

“It’s like he’s off ‘The Muppets,’ man, stuck between like, the Cookie Monster and Kermit the Frog, man,” Kelce told Yahoo Sports. “It’s a mix of the two.”

Kareem Hunt thought something was wrong with Mahomes when he first heard him speak.

“When we first started chilling and hanging out and stuff, I was like, ‘He’s got something stuck in his throat or something — raspy with mucus or something,’ ” Hunt explained to Yahoo Sports. “But that’s how they talk where he’s from. You can definitely tell he’s from Texas.”

As for Mahomes, the Kermit jokes don’t seem to bother the Chiefs quarterback. Mahomes noted he is comfortable in his own skin, and has no problem dishing out jokes against his teammates.

“It’s something that I’ve kind of embraced,” Mahomes admitted to The Kansas City Star. “I mean, it’s me, it’s who I am. So I’m never going to be insecure about it; I just kind of embrace it and keep going.”

Mahomes noted Reid chooses opportune times to mix in his impression of his quarterback, and it is a way the Chiefs coach shows he can have fun, too.

“He has that authoritative figure but at the same time can relate to everybody,” Mahomes told The Kansas City Star. “He has the good impression of my voice, so it’s pretty cool. … He throws it in there every once in a while.”

Mahomes has been one of the surprises of the NFL season. The Chiefs traded up in the 2017 NFL draft to select Mahomes, but let him sit a year behind veteran Alex Smith. Kansas City traded away Smith this off-season to clear the way for Mahomes to take over the offense.

Twitter has had fun with all the Kermit the Frog comparisons. Here’s a look at some of the funniest Mahomes’ voice memes.

Does Patrick Mahomes sound like Kermit the Frog? 🐸🤔 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/ORxlmFHoo7 — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) October 3, 2018

Reporter: How would you describe Patrick Mahomes voice. Reid: Froggish@KC_Goddess29 on her game way before everyone. Especially @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/2Ws6ajzEPJ — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) October 3, 2018

Side show bob + kermit the frog and you get Patrick Mahomes am I wrong 🤣🤣🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/eMJFkrKS6X — Derick Tabar (@dtabes2) October 2, 2018

