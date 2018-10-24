Patrick Peterson Issues a Statement on Latest Trade Rumors

Arizona Cardinals veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson has been frustrated with the way things have been going so far this season. With only one win in eight weeks of football, the Pro Bowl cornerback has reportedly told the Cardinals front office that he would like to be traded before next week’s trade deadline.

The Cardinals have been rumored to be shopping around Peterson over the last week, but their team president, Michael Bidwill shot down those rumors before their game on Thursday Night Football during week seven.

Although many teams have been calling, the Cardinals have apparently stuck to their guns, and intend on keeping Peterson no matter what. And at this point, Peterson seems to be okay with their decision to keep him on board.

Peterson Speaks Out

Rumors have been flying around over the past couple of days that Peterson was demanding a trade. Preferably, he wanted to land with the New Orleans Saints, but the Cardinals might’ve prevented that from happening as they remained firm with their choice to keep Peterson in Arizona.

On Tuesday, the Saints made a trade with the New York Giants to acquire cornerback, Eli Apple. That ended Peterson’s potential of moving out to New Orleans. There were also reports of the New York Jets, New England Patriots, and Philadelphia Eagles making potential offers for the cornerback as well, but apparently the Cardinals would not budge.

At this point, Peterson seems to have accepted his role on a struggling Cardinals team with his latest tweet on Wednesday. Now, assuming the Cardinals do not have any change of heart in the near future, then we can expect Peterson to remain in Arizona until at least the offseason. At that point, he will most likely be okay with their plans to rebuild the franchise through free agency and the draft as they have already found their quarterback of the future.