Patrick Peterson Trade: Arizona Cardinals Shoot down the Rumors

Last Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals made headline because they were rumored to be shopping around their star cornerback Patrick Peterson. As the Cardinals are entering into a new era in 2018, everybody is speculating that the purge of the veteran stars may get started sooner than later. They are without Tyrann Mathieu this season, and apparently, they were looking to move Peterson as well.

Peterson, who is a seven-time Pro Bowler, and three-time First-Team All-Pro is practically wasting away on the current Cardinals roster. As their chances of reaching a Super Bowl this season get slimmer by the minute, one could only assume that he might want to find a way out of Arizona for a better team to compete with. That’s when the rumors started flying around last Sunday about Peterson being available via trade.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport put an end to those rumors with a quote ahead of Thursday night’s game. As the Cardinals are preparing to take on the Denver Broncos’ on Thursday Night Football, Cardinals president Michael Bidwill shot down any rumors of a potential Peterson trade happening this season.

Bidwill’s Quote:

“Not true,” Bidwill said while leaving the Conrad Hotel after the Fall League Meeting in New York. “I’ve seen the speculation. But it’s not happening. Not happening.”

The Cardinals have some great talent in their secondary with Peterson on board, but with the way their season is going, it’s almost a waste of his time. NFL Insiders suspected that the Cardinals could be on the hunt for draft picks, as they could send Peterson off to a team that has a better chance of making the playoffs, but for now, they are holding on to their last hope.

Although it’s doubtful that the Cardinals really have a chance to make the postseason with only one win under their belt right now, Thursday’s game against the Broncos could realistically put an end to their playoff journey with a loss. Maybe the result of the game could change the Cardinals’ minds about what they plan to do with Peterson, but right now they claim to have no intentions of moving him elsewhere.