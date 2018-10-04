Colts vs Patriots Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Many believed the New England Patriots (2-2) were in trouble following a Week 3 road loss on Sunday night to the Detroit Lions. That was greatly exaggerated, as the Patriots bounced back in a big way last week to knock off the Miami Dolphins from the ranks of the unbeaten and cut their AFC East lead in half.

Tom Brady and the Patriots host Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) at Gillette Stadium on Thursday Night Football.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox, NFL Network and Amazon Prime. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following streaming services:

Preview

The Patriots get more good news. Wide receiver Julian Edelman — who was suspended the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing drugs — is reportedly back against the Colts. This is good news for Tom Brady. In addition to getting Josh Gordon up to speed, New England has another weapon, one of Brady’s favorites, to utilize again.

Bill Belichick and company didn’t need to use Edelman on Sunday against the Dolphins. The Patriots killed the Dolphins by using running backs Sony Michel (their 2018 first-round pick) and pass-catching specialist James White in a tandem. With the additions of Edelman and Gordon, this will open up things in the middle for All-Pro Rob Gronkowski, who has been notoriously quiet to start the season.

For the Colts, it has been heartbreak after heartbreak this season.

Week 1: Jack Doyle fumble late in the fourth quarter, which was returned for a touchdown, in a 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Week 3: Failed fourth-down attempt with the chance to score the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter sealed a 20-16 home win for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Week 4: Comeback at home against the Houston Texans, which was all for naught after a failed fourth-down attempt in overtime gave the Texans a short field, allowing them to kick the game-winning field goal and win 37-34.

The common theme here is the Colts are bad when it matters. A lot of that has to do with key injuries basically everywhere. Wide receiver T.Y Hilton (hamstring), running back Marlon Mack (hamstring), and right tackle Joe Haeg (ankle; injured reserve) are all out, and left tackle Anthony Castonzo has been nursing a hamstring injury.

Indianapolis won in Week 2 on the road against the Washington Redskins, holding Adrian Peterson in check and the rest of the team to just nine points. It has been a frustrating and inconsistent season for first-year head coach Frank Reich and the rest of his team. It has the opportunity to really get away with a loss Thursday in Foxboro.