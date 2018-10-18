Paul George, LeBron James Were Plotting on a Move to the Lakers before 2017

This past summer, we’ve heard nothing but potential signing, and trade rumors regarding select NBA superstars. The biggest name obviously being LeBron James, and one of the other big stars being Paul George. Before 2017, George joined Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony out in Oklahoma City with the Thunder via trade. At the time, LeBron James was wrapping up the final year on his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Little did everybody know, Paul George initially had plans to join the Los Angeles Lakers over the 2018 offseason. But his trade from the Indiana Pacers prevented that from happening. George is more than happy where he is right now. Hence the reason why he didn’t even give the Lakers an opportunity to try and sign him over the offseason.

Before George found a new love for the Thunder’s organization though, he had all intentions of joining the Lakers. And so did LeBron James, apparently. Recently, George did a sit-down interview with ESPN’s ‘The Undefeated.’ That’s when he revealed that LeBron and himself had a brief conversation about potentially joining forces out West with the Lakers.

PG and LeBron Were Plotting?

“But it wasn’t overstated. I wanted to play in L.A. That is where I wanted to go. Had that trade never went down, had I played one more year in Indy, I would have been in a Lakers uniform. George also told The Undefeated that he spoke with James about his possible future plans before the Thunder trade when James was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but they never had a similar conversation afterward.

Although the conversations were brief and short-lived, George pretty much reveals that LeBron had all intentions of permanently moving out West. Many of us suspected it a while back, but it’s still quite shocking to hear. Obviously, we know that George doesn’t eventually join LeBron out in Los Angeles, but there could be a new superstar or two joining him over the next offseason.

Los Angeles is now the hot new landing spot for free agents, but veteran prospects might be hesitant about going out and playing with LeBron. Cavaliers forward, Kevin Love recently caught up with ESPN, where made it clear that it’s not easy to go from being the man on one team to being in LeBron’s shadow during the next. So unless players are open to taking a backseat to what is the King James show out in LA, we might see a lot of players steer clear of the Lakers next year. It will be an exciting summer for sure.