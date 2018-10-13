How to Watch Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame Online Without Cable

The Pittsburgh Panthers are set to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium. Pittsburgh will attempt to break Notre Dame’s current hot streak, as they’ve gone an impressive 6-0 to start the seaso

Preview

If Notre Dame has any ace up their sleeve, its star running back Dexter Williams and quarterback Ian Book. In just two games, Williams has become the team’s top rusher with 339 yards and four scores. According to College Football News, he notched 161 yards and a touchdown against Stanford, and went on to annihilate Virginia Tech for 178 yards and three scores. Book has been effective since taking over the quarterback position, hitting over 73% of his passes and providing lots of openings for Williams to make things happen.

“I’m just trying to bring some tempo,” Book told ESPN. “I want these guys to tally behind me, work faster as an offense and just bring some juice. I want to be a leader.” Receiver Miles Boykin feels that Book is the key to their chemistry as a team. “He’s definitely a leader,” he said. “He can make so much happen, but he’s so calm. He’s actually quiet in the huddle, no matter the situation, where we are or what the score is. He’s just someone that you trust. You know he can do the job whatever that job is.”

“Ian creates energy,” added Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. “They know they’re going to have a chance to run after the catch. They know they’re going to be able to do these things. So there is a heightened excitement and responsibility now. Each of the playmakers feel that because they know they’re going to get a chance to touch the ball and make plays.”

Pittsburgh has run into back recently, as they lost tight end Tyler Sear and starting linebacker and team captain Quintin Wirginis. The former left the team for personal reasons, while the latter suffered a season-ending knee injury during practice.

“Our entire team is certainly heartbroken for Quintin,” said Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi. “He was having an absolutely outstanding senior season, on and off the field, and we are very sorry it ended prematurely due to injury. Our team is one big family and we will certainly rally around him. Knowing Quintin, I have no doubt he will remain a huge influence in our locker room.”