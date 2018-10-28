PSG vs Marseille Live Stream: How to Watch Le Classique Online Without Cable

Off to a 10-match unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 season, Paris Saint Germain prepares to test that dominance on the road against rivals Marseille in the newest chapter of Le Classique on Sunday.

In the United States, Le Classique is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports Espanol (Spanish broadcast). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

How to Watch Le Classique Online Without Cable

FuboTV

Both beIN Sports and beIN Sports Espanol are included in the main Fubo bundle, which has 85 channels and is largely tailored towards sports around the globe. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch El Clasico up to three days after it air even if you forgot to record it.

Sling TV

Whether you sign up for the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel package, beIN Sports is included in either the “Sports Extra” or “Best of Spanish TV” add-on, while beIN Sports Espanol is included in the “Best of Spanish TV” add-on. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of all of that, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

It’s difficult to overstate just how dominant PSG have been in Ligue 1 play to start the season.

Through 10 matches, The Parisians have 10 wins and a goal differential of 37-6. They’ve yet to score less than three in a single match, and they’ve had five hit the back of the net in two straight.

They have an embarrassment of riches up front. Neymar is doing Neymar things with eight goals and three assists in eight matches. Kylian Mbappe has shown zero signs of a World Cup hangover, piling up nine goals and three assists in just six appearances (five starts). Edinson Cavani has picked up five goals in seven matches. Angel Di Maria has three goals and five assists. Even 19-year-old Moussa Diaby, in just 280 minutes, has found the time to rack up two goals and three assists.

PSG has so far run rampant through everyone standing in their way of a potential second-straight Ligue 1 title, but Sunday will mark their most difficult test to date.

Marseille stands at 6-1-3 with a plus-6 (22-16) goal differential in Ligue 1, good for fourth on the table, but they’ve been especially tough at the Stade Velodrome, where they have four wins, one draw and a dominant 15-4 goal differential in five matches thus far.

Last year’s Europa League runners-up also have a good blend of attacking options. Dimitri Payet has four goals, five assists and a league-best 36 key passes in 10 appearances, while Florian Thauvin has racked up seven goals, trailing only Mbappe and Neymar. Morgan Sanson has also been quite good with two goals and two assists.

Put it all together, and you have the top two scoring teams in the league battling it out in a heated rivalry game. In other words, Le Classique should have no problem living up to its name on Sunday.