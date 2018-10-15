Jon Gruden Addresses Rumor Raiders Trying to Trade Amari Cooper

Shortly after the Oakland Raiders were defeated 27-3 by the Seattle Seahawks in London during Week 6, Jon Gruden was asked about a looming hot-button topic. Obviously, one question (of many) on the minds of most analysts and fans was whether the rumors from earlier in the day were true.

Ahead of the team’s game, Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported the Raiders were shopping wide receiver Amari Cooper.

After already trading Khalil Mack, @JayGlazer reports that the Raiders have been in discussions to trade former first round picks Amari Cooper and Karl Joseph. pic.twitter.com/6QrogAHNAQ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 14, 2018

But as Matt Schneidman of the Bay Area News Group revealed, Gruden shut that rumor down after the game, stating adamantly that he’s not shopping the wideout.

Gruden asked about report Raiders are shopping Amari Cooper: “I don’t know. No, I haven’t heard that. I’m not. I’m not. I just hope he’s OK.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 14, 2018

It’s been a strange and very confusing year for the Raiders to this point, most of which began when Gruden was hired. After trading 2016 Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack, Gruden has made a plethora of moves that left fans scratching their heads.

Strange Stretch for Raiders, Jon Gruden

The trade of Mack was just the start of things for the team. After the deal was done, the coach called out his former star stating he obviously “didn’t want to play” for the Raiders during an interview with NFL on ESPN.

Throughout the offseason, the Raiders made a plethora of interesting moves. This included using two of their first three draft picks on the offensive line and failing to address key areas of need in free agency. Most recently, the coaching staff chose to demote second-year cornerback and former first-round pick Gareon Conley.

But of those things, none stood out as much as the rumors of the team potentially trading Cooper, safety Karl Joseph and even that the Raiders were entertaining dealing Derek Carr. In the end, the Raiders find themselves now sitting at 1-5 on the year and struggling to find answers.

