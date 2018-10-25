Raiders QB Derek Carr’s Eye-Opening Potential Trade Value Revealed

If you thought landing one first round pick in exchange for Amari Cooper had the Oakland Raiders excited, just imagine picking up two for Derek Carr. Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden and general manager Reggie McKenzie have apparently told Carr they aren’t planning to trade him, a recent report from CBS Sports has grabbed plenty of attention.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports (h/t Raiders Beat), other NFL general managers believe the team could receive two first-round picks in a trade for Carr.

“The sense I get from talking to other GMs is, they believe the could possibly get two first-round picks for Derek Carr.”@JasonLaCanfora tells @AdamSchein that the sense around the league is the Raiders believe they could get a draft haul for their QB. #T2S pic.twitter.com/y2DmOJpMIw — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 24, 2018

If the Raiders answered a call from an NFL team who had an offer of two first-rounders for Carr, based on the overhaul Gruden is in the midst of, it’s tough to envision them saying no. After all, the coach already gushed about his excitement over the plethora of picks the Raiders have acquired to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

Jon Gruden on Amari Cooper deal: ""I hate to see good players go.. I was on the practice field when Reggie came to me and said Cowboys would do this for a No. 1 and I said let's do it. We now have five No. 1 picks in the next two years so I'm excited about that." — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 22, 2018

Jon Gruden’s Comments on Derek Carr

The million dollar question becomes, would Gruden trade his 27-year-old signal caller? In turn, it would break up a duo which many believed had the potential to set the league on fire when they first joined forces. If you believe Gruden (which most fans don’t), he’s not entertaining it at this point.

Per The Athletic’s Vic Tafur:

Gruden wouldn’t “speculate” on more trades. “I certainty don’t see us trading the quarterback.” — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) October 24, 2018

Time will tell, but if the phone rings this offseason and the outlook isn’t improved from its current state, don’t be surprised if Carr is on the move.

