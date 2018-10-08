Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch Reacts to Not Getting Ball on 1-Yard-Line … Again

Marshawn Lynch is getting used to not hearing his number called on the goal line it seems. The man known as Beast Mode was once again not utilized in a spot which featured the end zone so close you could literally reach out and touch it. This time, though, it came in a regular-season game with the Oakland Raiders.

During the team’s Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Lynch was again ignored on the goal line. This time it was on a call by Raiders coach Jon Gruden for Derek Carr to drop back. It came at the end of the third quarter with the team trailing 20-3 while on a nine-play, 74-yard drive.

After the game, Lynch was asked about the decision and offered two different takes. With the first, he didn’t seem all that surprised, as ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez revealed.

Caught up with Marshawn Lynch, asked him how frustrating to not get the ball at the 1-yard line. "I done seen it happen to me on the game's biggest stage," Lynch said. "Now it's happened in a regular season game. It's alright, though." https://t.co/dhW6qPgj6b — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) October 7, 2018

Marshawn Lynch’s Reaction to Absurd Stat

When the decision was made to throw and Carr was intercepted, immediately NFL fans flashed back to the most memorable moment.

That infamous occurrence came in Super Bowl XLIX when Lynch was with the Seattle Seahawks. As we all know, Pete Carroll and company opted to throw a pass which was intercepted on the goal line and they wound up losing the game to the New England Patriots.

Since that game, Gutierrez revealed there have been four different times in which teams have thrown passes from the 1-yard-line with Lynch on the field. Each pass has been incomplete and two were intercepted – a stat the ESPN reporter revealed to Lynch, who offered up a two-word response.

I read this stat to #Raiders Marshawn Lynch. His reaction? “That’s cute,” He said. “That’s cute.” https://t.co/fmskAuMKmv — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) October 7, 2018

It has to be frustrating for the veteran running back, who’s known as a player capable of running over defenders and being brutal to bring down. Unfortunately, it seems his coaches opt to go an alternate route instead of simply giving Lynch the ball for a quick six.

