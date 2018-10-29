Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Goes Topless in Australia

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, won’t be in Buffalo, New York, watching the Patriots play on Monday night because she’s in Australia shooting for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition.

The New England Patriots cheerleader-turned-model was selected as a rookie for this year’s magazine spread. She flew to Australia last week to take photos for the mag and has been sharing some sneak peeks on her Instagram account.

She just posted the photo below, showing off one of the first snaps from her SI photo shoot.

Kostek, 26, has been enjoying her time Down Under thus far. In another recent post, Kostek embraced the island life and posted a selfie wearing nothing but a hat.

“When I am on an island far far away with no one in sight for miles and miles, this became the amount of effort I put into my outfit. Also, I think I woke up in a fairytale with this backyard reflection,” she captioned the photo, which you can see below.

Kostek has been super excited about this new opportunity — and for good reason. She’s worked very hard to make a name for herself and it has always been a dream of hers to model for SI. As she says, she’s “living a dream!”

“My bags are packed as I head to South Australia as not only a 2019 official Rookie, but as the first up to shoot for the @si_swimsuit 2019 issue!! My excitement will never dull for each time I pack my bags to work with this team. I’ve told you 100 times and I’ll say it again and again… Chase your dreams, my friends, it’s a feeling that makes you feel alive on the journey and complete euphoria once you get there. IT’S GO TIME,” she captioned a photo that she posted last week.

