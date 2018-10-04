Camille Kostek Trolls Rob Gronkowski on National Boyfriend Day

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend had a spot of fun with him this week, trolling him on National Boyfriend Day, a “holiday” that takes place on October 3 each year.

“Boyfriends have been overlooked in the past when it comes to holidays. There are special days for Mothers and Fathers, siblings, cousins, grandparents, girlfriends and even in-laws. This is a day to show appreciation to boyfriends everywhere for the good things they do,” reads the National Day Calendar’s website.

Camille Kostek, a former New England Patriots cheerleader turned Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, wasn’t about to let the day go by without posting a tribute to her significant other. She took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her boyfriend on the annual celebrations of boyfriends but instead of posting a sweet tribute to him, she hilariously trolled him instead.

The photo that Kostek shared was of herself, Gronk, and her gal pal, Sydney Weymouth. Kostek wrote on the throwback photo that she had “almost forgot” that it was National Boyfriend Day earlier this week. While it seemed like she was going to give her main guy a shout out, she instead called Weymouth her “love” as a joke.

You can check out the hilarious post below.

Kostek has been dating Gronkowski on and off for a couple of years. After an apparent brief split last year, the two aren’t being shy about the status of their relationship these days.

Kostek has been avidly posting photos with Gronkowski over the past several months. The two spend as much time together as they can — when their respective schedules permit them to do so.

Additionally, Kostek has been on-hand to cheer on Gronk and the Pats at games all season — and tonight will likely be no different.

The Patriots will be taking on the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Kick off is at 8:20 p.m.

