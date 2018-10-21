Rockets vs Clippers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Houston Rockets are a man down tonight after it was revealed point guard Chris Paul had been suspended two games. Now, the Rockets will head into the second game of their back-to-back against the Los Angeles Clippers with a few question marks.

The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBA TV (nationally), ATTSN-Southwest (in Rockets markets) and Fox Sports Prime Ticket (in Clippers markets). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBA TV and Fox Sports Prime Ticket (local markets) are both included in the main Fubo bundle, which has 85 channels and is tailored towards sports. ATTSN-Southwest is not included. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

Fox Sports Prime Ticket (local markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel packages, while NBA TV is in the “Sports Extra” add-on. ATTSN-Southwest is not included. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Hulu With Live TV

This is only an option for local L.A. viewers, as Fox Sports Prime Ticket–but not NBA TV or ATTSN-Southwest–is included in the “Hulu with Live TV” channel bundle. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Preview

The Rockets have a few things to figure out in their Sunday night matchup with the Clippers. After a brawl broke out late in the game against the Los Angeles Lakers, it led to Paul’s suspension. Houston could opt to shift James Harden over to point guard and start Eric Gordon, but the lineup will be something to monitor.

Regardless, NBA fans are set to be treated to a nice late-night game between two intriguing teams who both sit at 1-1 on the year. The Rockets were taken down in the opener by Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans but were able to spoil LeBron James’ home opener with the Lakers Saturday.

As for the Clippers, they bounced back from an opening-night loss to the Denver Nuggets by rolling past the Oklahoma City Thunder with a monster fourth quarter. They won that game 108-92 and outscored the Thunder by 22 in the final frame behind forward Tobias Harris’ 26 points and 10 rebounds.

It’s no surprise who’s led the way on the Rockets side, as James Harden is averaging 27 points, eight rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. Paul is the team’s second-leading scorer, posting averages of 23.5 points with eight assists and six rebounds per game. Offseason acquisition Carmelo Anthony hasn’t managed to hit his stride yet, averaging just eight points and seven rebounds while shooting 30 percent from the field.

The aforementioned Harris has been a force through two games for the Clippers, averaging 22.5 points and 10 rebounds per game. One surprising name who’s shown up big for this team is Boban Marjanovic, who’s averaging 15.5 points and 6.5 rebounds over just 17 minutes per game. The 7-foot-3 center may have earned some extra minutes with his recent play, and could be a factor Sunday night.