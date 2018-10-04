How to Watch Rockies vs Brewers Game 1 Online Without Cable

They both took care of the Chicago Cubs in their respective one-game playoff, and now the Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies will meet in the best-of-five National League Division Series.

Preview

On Sunday, the Rockies finished off the regular season with a 12-0 home win against the Washington Nationals. Monday, they traveled to Los Angeles and fell to the Dodgers, 5-2, in the NL West tiebreaker. Tuesday, because of that loss to L.A., they made their way to Chicago for the NL Wild Card game and ultimately pulled out the thrilling 2-1 victory in 13 innings.

Three days, three games, three different time zones.

Fortunately for the Rockies, there’s no change in time zone this time, as they will remain in CT to take on the Brewers, but one important question still remains: What do they have left?

In Game 1, they’ll hand the ball to 23-year-old Antonio Senzatela. He doesn’t have any postseason experience, and he went just 6-6 on the year with a middling 4.38 ERA and 1.37 WHIP, but more importantly, he enters the series red-hot. In his last three starts, Senzatela compiled a 1.62 ERA and 1.11 WHIP, striking out 13 in 16.2 innings. He’s given up two earned runs or less in seven of his last 10 starts.

“I feel ready,” Senzatela said. “I’m focused on the game, just like any other game.”

The Brewers, who are a bit more rested after winning the NL Central tiebreaker over the Cubs on Monday, will take a different approach when it comes to their start. They’ll open with reliever Brandon Woodruff, use him for a couple of innings, and then move to the bullpen as needed.

“We’re going to use a bunch of guys and are still deciding on the exact order of that scenario,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Everybody is rested.”

Woodruff has been used in this fashion four times this season, including once against the Rockies. He was blown up in that game, giving up nine hits and seven earned over three innings back in May (the Brewers ended up winning that game, 11-10, in extras), but his three other starts have resulted in a 2.82 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 12.2 innings. In his last start, he went four innings against the Phillies in June, allowing just one hit, two walks and one unearned run.