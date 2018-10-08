Redskins vs Saints Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The New Orleans Saints (3-1) will try to keep pace in the NFC South when they host the Washington Redskins (2-1), fresh off their bye week, as Week 5 action concludes with Monday Night Football.

Preview

New Orleans won its second straight road game. After an overtime win against Atlanta the week prior, and in a day where Drew Brees didn’t have his best early, it was Alvin Kamara who once again led the charge, sealing the game with a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants. Kamara practiced in limited capacity last week with a knee injury, but is ready for Monday Night Football.

The Saints get running back Mark Ingram back in the fold after he served a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing drugs. Ingram will likely be eased back into the offense. Wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (knee) was ruled out for Week 5, which means rookie wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith could have a big day as he will be looked to more.

After being limited in practice last week, it looks like running back Adrian Peterson (ankle) will play on Monday night. Left tackle Trent Williams – who underwent minor knee surgery during the bye week – returned to practice Thursday. Williams is likely play against New Orleans.