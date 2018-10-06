Could Sam Ehlinger Find Himself on the Heisman Radar after Big Win?

There’s nothing quite like an upset on a Saturday afternoon! The Red River Rivalry between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners sure didn’t disappoint this weekend as the Longhorns issued the Sooner their first loss of the season. At first, it looked like Texas would finish Oklahoma off by the start of the third quarter, but the Sooners clawed their way back into the game. Unfortunately for them, it wasn’t enough.

Texas advances to 5-1, as they remain undefeated in the conference. And while the team as a whole, played a tough game, Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger stood out from the bunch. The Sophomore quarterback put on a show and made his presence felt on Saturday. He completed 24 passes for 314-yards and two touchdowns.

His arm isn’t what put Texas in the right position to complete the upset, though. Ehlinger had a dominant performance on the ground as he rushed for 72-yards off of 19 attempts. Ehlinger was borderline unstoppable for the Sooner red zone defense as he rushed in not one, not two, but three touchdowns on the day. With his five total touchdown performance, Ehlinger made his presence felt, and could potentially be a Heisman candidate by the beginning of next week.

Keep on Rollin’

As Texas was heading into week six, nobody expected such a performance by the Sophomore quarterback. While all of the attention was on OKU’s Kyler Murray, who was a top-three favorite heading into the game, Ehlinger came out of nowhere with his big day. Murray wasn’t exactly a scrub on the field, but the few mistakes that he made were significant enough to put the Sooners in a lousy position.

Considering that Ehlinger made himself known as a dual-threat quarterback, his rushing touchdowns will surely give him the edge to start popping up in Heisman talks heading into week seven. Including his three scores on the ground on Saturday, Ehlinger has six rushing touchdowns. In the passing game, he has 11 touchdown tosses, and only two interceptions, which both happened during week one. Since then, Ehlinger hasn’t turned the ball over, making Texas a force on the offense.

As the other candidates continue to impress, Ehlinger’s shootout victory with a top-three Heisman favorite should be enough to get him a few looks moving forward. Next week, Ehlinger and the Longhorns are set to take on Baylor at home. Coming off of a monster victory like this should be exciting for the Longhorns and their fans next week.