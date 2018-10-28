Sammy Watkins Fantasy: Is It Time to Buy into the Hype?

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. With Patrick Mahomes under center, their offense has been absolutely unstoppable. As a clear-cut MVP candidate for 2018, the quarterback has been able to spread the ball around nicely to all of his receivers.

Chiefs veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins has had a weird stretch early on in his young career. The fifth-year veteran is now on his third team, and nobody was sure just how well he would fit in with the Chiefs over the offseason.

While he hasn’t been anything over the top through the first seven weeks, he has had some flashes. And after a big showing during week eight, Sammy Watkins has undoubtedly turned some heads against the Denver Broncos this week.

Time to Buy Watkins?

Before week eight, Watkins had 26 receptions for 346 yards and only one touchdown. He’s been decent fantasy-wise when it comes to getting yardage, but his inability to find the end zone has been killing off his fantasy value all season long. Once again, it seemed like Watkins would become useless fantasy wise.

That all changed on Sunday, as Watkins found the end zone against the Broncos not once, but twice during week eight. Watkins finished up the day with eight receptions for 107 yards and two scores. Nobody could predict his big day against the Broncos, but could this be a trend for Watkins and the Chiefs moving forward?

There are two reasons why it’s difficult for fantasy owners to trust Sammy Watkins. One reason being his inability to remain healthy at times. And the second reason being his inconsistency throughout the season. For the most part, Watkins has been relatively healthy. But his struggles to produce big numbers make it hard to buy in on the receiver.

There’s no chance that Watkins takes over as a WR1 as long as Tyreek Hill is on the roster, but it wouldn’t be a bad idea to buy low on Watkins, if possible. As Watkins and Mahomes start to find a connection, Watkins could be a dependable addition to your fantasy teams for cheap as the playoffs approach.