Seahawks Touchdown Celebration Sees Doug Baldwin Charge Mound at Tyler Lockett

After another Seattle Seahawks touchdown, Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett graced fans with a baseball-themed touchdown celebration in the midst of the World Series: Lockett pretended to drill Baldwin, who proceeded to charge the mound.

The celebration came after Russell Wilson found tight end Ed Dickson, making his Seahawks debut, for a 12-yard touchdown late in the first half; kicker Sebastian Janikowski’s extra point made it 21-7. It was the team’s third touchdown of the second quarter after being outscored 7-0 in the first.

Lockett’s ‘Drumline’ Celebration

This is not Lockett’s first elaborate celebration of the season. In Week 6, he and his fellow Seahawks receivers re-created a fight scene from the Nick Cannon movie “Drumline.”

“Oh yeah having a great time,” Lockett said after the win over the Oakland Raiders, per 247Sports. “When [Jaron Brown] scored we did the little ‘Drumline’ celebration. ‘Drumline’ was a movie that was a looooooong time ago. And the guy ended up playing and I was Nick Cannon. I was Nick Cannon and I believe Nick Cannon started playing on the other dude’s drums; so I was playing on Doug’s drum. And that’s when the dude got mad and hit him. So Doug faked punch me and I kind of fell out; so it was just things like that that we think of during practice to try to just have fun with it whenever we score.”