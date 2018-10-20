Spurs vs Blazers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Both the Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs won their season openers, and they will both battle tonight in Rip City in a matchup of two of the Western Conference’s best teams on paper.

How to Watch Spurs vs Blazers Online if You’re in Market

FuboTV

Hulu With Live TV

Sling TV

How to Watch Spurs vs Blazers Online if You’re Out of Market

NBA.com

FuboTV

Sling TV

Preview

Damian Lillard, C.J. Mccollum and company had a welcoming challenge on Thursday. LeBron James and the all-new, fresh look Los Angeles Lakers. After Terry Stotts’ crew allowed a few highlight reel-worthy dunks to James, they settled into the game. Lillard scored a game-high 28 points — LeBron had 26 — as he led the Blazers to a 128-119 win for the 16th straight time.

The Spurs are a much different looking team than in year’s past. After acquiring DeMar Derozan in an offseason blockbuster deal that sent disgruntled star Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors, Gregg Popovich will need to rely on different tools this time around for the Spurs.

DeRozan had a fine debut, also scoring 28 points as San Antonio disposed of the Minnesota Timberwolves — and their disgruntled star Jimmy Butler — in a 112-108 victory on Wednesday. LaMarcus Aldridge added 21, and veteran Rudy Gay scored 18 in the win.

In addition to seeing how San Antonio’s new roster meshes, there will be history looming over the team:

Milestone alert: Pau Gasol is just 10 points away from passing David Robinson (20,790 points) for No. 38 on the all-time scoring list. Gasol is No. 7 on the all-time scoring list among active players and ranks No. 5 all-time among international… https://t.co/s0npxMX5pA — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) October 18, 2018

X-Factor: Nik Stauskas; after scoring 24 points (hitting 5-of-8 from three) in the Blazers’ win against the Lakers, Stauskas may be in line to get the opportunity to be the key bench scorer Portland has needed for awhile this season.