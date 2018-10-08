LeBron James Among NBA Players to React to Dejounte Murray’s Injury on Twitter

The San Antonio Spurs and young guard Dejounte Murray were handed some brutal news Monday. As The Athletic’s Shams Charania first revealed, Murray suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during the team’s recent preseason game.

Spurs guard Dejounte Murray has suffered a torn ACL in his right knee. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 8, 2018

It’s a tough blow for a player who’s certainly on the rise and was expected to have a big season. Last year, Murray improved across the board from a statistical standpoint and received more and more trust from Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich late in the year.

The second-year guard averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He was the team’s No. 29 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of the University of Washington. In his lone season with the Huskies, he tallied averages of 16.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals over 33.5 minutes per game.

After the news came out, NBA players from all over sent love to the 22-year-old and wished him a speedy recovery from the injury. Here’s a look at some of the top reactions and messages that were sent to the Spurs point guard.

LeBron James Offers Strong Words to Murray

Warriors Star Stephen Curry Gives Some Encouragement

Prayers up for @DejounteMurray! Long career ahead of you- stay positive, stay strong and focused on your rehab. Love — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) October 8, 2018

Trail Blazers Guard CJ McCollum Offers Thoughts

Prayers up bruh @DejounteMurray . Wishing you a healthy recovery 🙏🏽 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) October 8, 2018

Jazz Guard Donovan Mitchell

Praying for a speedy recovery for you bro!! Get healthy soon bro 🙏🏾🙏🏾 @DejounteMurray pic.twitter.com/0kPsK2DXAZ — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) October 8, 2018

Bulls Guard Zach LaVine

Damn praying for my dawg @DejounteMurray He out a lot of work in for this season! You built for this tho my G! Everything comes full circle💯 — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) October 8, 2018

Nets Guard Spencer Dinwiddie

Come back stronger more explosive @DejounteMurray ✊🏾 — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) October 8, 2018

Hornets Rookie Miles Bridges

Damn @DejounteMurray praying for you bro all love!! 😕 — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) October 8, 2018

Rockets Forward Marquese Chriss

Pray for my brother @DejounteMurray ! He’s gonna come back even better! Nothing is gonna stop him from being great! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/MGTPum3Atz — Marquese Chriss (@quese) October 8, 2018

Knicks Rookie Allonzo Trier

Damn it hurts to hear the news about my brother @DejounteMurray Love you baby boy and wishing you a healthy speedy recovery. If there’s anyone strong willed and minded enough to bounce back from this it’s you. You will be back n better no doubt. Prayers going out for you.🙏🏽✊🏽#206 — Allonzo Trier (@ISO_ZO) October 8, 2018

Spurs Teammate Marco Belinelli

Prayers to @DejounteMurray !!! 🙏 You will comeback stronger 💪🏼 — Marco Belinelli (@marcobelinelli) October 8, 2018

NBA Sharpshooter Jamal Crawford

Crazy as it sounds, you are built for this. Nothing in your life has ever come easy, but NO DOUBT will look back and this will be a minor bump in the road! Love @DejounteMurray — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) October 8, 2018

READ NEXT: Jimmy Butler Trade: Four Realistic Deals for Timberwolves Guard

