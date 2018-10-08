LeBron James Among NBA Players to React to Dejounte Murray’s Injury on Twitter

LeBron James Among NBA Players to React to Dejounte Murray’s Injury on Twitter

Dejounte Murray

Getty San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray

The San Antonio Spurs and young guard Dejounte Murray were handed some brutal news Monday. As The Athletic’s Shams Charania first revealed, Murray suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during the team’s recent preseason game.

It’s a tough blow for a player who’s certainly on the rise and was expected to have a big season. Last year, Murray improved across the board from a statistical standpoint and received more and more trust from Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich late in the year.

The second-year guard averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He was the team’s No. 29 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of the University of Washington. In his lone season with the Huskies, he tallied averages of 16.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals over 33.5 minutes per game.

After the news came out, NBA players from all over sent love to the 22-year-old and wished him a speedy recovery from the injury. Here’s a look at some of the top reactions and messages that were sent to the Spurs point guard.

LeBron James Offers Strong Words to Murray

Warriors Star Stephen Curry Gives Some Encouragement

Trail Blazers Guard CJ McCollum Offers Thoughts

Jazz Guard Donovan Mitchell

Bulls Guard Zach LaVine

Nets Guard Spencer Dinwiddie

Hornets Rookie Miles Bridges

Rockets Forward Marquese Chriss

Knicks Rookie Allonzo Trier

Spurs Teammate Marco Belinelli

NBA Sharpshooter Jamal Crawford

