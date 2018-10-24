Pacers vs Spurs Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The San Antonio Spurs were gift wrapped a 143-142 overtime road victory against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday when LeBron James failed to hit two free throws down the stretch. San Antonio now has two wins in three games, and heads home to take on the Indiana Pacers (2-2) at AT&T Center on Wednesday night.

Preview

LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan each led the way against Los Angeles, exploding for 37 and 32 points respectively — DeRozan also finished with 14 assists. Despite the combined 69 points from San Antonio’s two All-Stars, it was Patty Mills who made the most important shot of the game, a long-range two with under seven ticks left in the extra frame:

Thanks to this bucket from Patty Mills, the @spurs defeat the @Lakers on the road in OT! FINAL in LA: 143-142 pic.twitter.com/hvR9FQ3nVt — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2018

Head coach Gregg Popvich needs to continue getting crafty with his rotations. Popovich has always been the coach not afraid to go nine or ten-deep for the better of the club, allowing key starters to rest — such as on back-to-back nights — throughout the season. With the NBA schedule moved forward, there will be less of those opportunities, which, depth wise, leaves the Spurs roster exposed.

DeRozan and Aldridge have been thunder and lightning together so far, but how they play moving forward will be a big test to the long-term solvency of the group. There isn’t a true, reliable third scoring option on the roster. Pau Gasol and Rudy Gay each have tread on the tires, and Mills is better suited being a sixth man type.

As Jimmy Butler returned to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday after resting Saturday, the Pacers’ offense failed in the fourth quarter. Indiana was outscored by 11 points in the final frame, ultimately falling to Minnesota 101-91. The inclusion of Butler in any lineup immediately destroys the on-court value of Andrew Wiggins.

Wiggins finished Monday with just two points. It’s a frighteningly alarming trend dating back to last season. Between the two, Butler is the better wing, yet head coach Tom Thibodeau continues using together in the same rotation, effectively deteriorating Wiggins’ value on the court. Wiggins isn’t a great defender, but he is still a plus-scorer. With Butler, that’s in question, and yet they still beat head coach Nate McMillan and the Pacers by 10.

Key Matchup: Oladipo and DeRozan will likely be matched up against each other. Oladipo scored 20 points, but was a minus-4 with three turnovers when asked to cover Jimmy Butler (20 points, plus-7) in Monday’s loss to the Timberwolves.

Domantas Sabonis ended up battling through a bruised knee to play 17 minutes and score eight points against Minnesota. If Sabnois is feeling better to play more, the tandem of him and Myles Turner will create mismatches inside for the Pacers to exploit.