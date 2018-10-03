Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell Explains Reason for Holding Out Until Week 7

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell has finally made the call on when he’ll end his holdout. And while it’s not the most popular decision, it’s also not the worst-case scenario for fans who were hoping to see him back on the field.

As ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler revealed Monday, Bell is expected to return to the Steelers in Week 7, which is the team’s bye week.

While Bell will miss upcoming games against the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals, it’s a better outcome than if he had sat out until Week 10. After the news came out, Fowler spoke with Bell about the holdout and decision, and the running back admitted why he opted to push it into the season.

Le’Veon Bell’s Injury and Workload Concerns

In a brutally honest comment, Bell said he was concerned about injury and because of that, knew he couldn’t play 16 games with 400-plus touches.

“But I’ve gotta take this stand. Knowing my worth and knowing I can tear a ligament or get surgery at any time, I knew I couldn’t play 16 games with 400 or more touches.”

Based on the workload numbers, Bell’s projection likely wouldn’t have been far off. In 15 games last season, the All-Pro running back totaled 406 touches, and in 12 games the season prior he racked up 336. You can’t fault the Steelers for getting the ball into the hands of their best players, but Bell wasn’t willing to risk another injury without the guaranteed payday he felt was fair.

Regardless, Steelers fans will now either see the talented running back on the field in Week 8, or they’ll watch him play in another uniform if the team opts to trade him.

