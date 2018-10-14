LOOK: Le’Veon Bell Tweets at Steelers Teammate James Conner During Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers may not have heard anything from star running back Le’Veon Bell yet, but he just had some words for his backfield mate. During the team’s Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it appears Bell was watching the Steelers play. In the second half, the disgruntled All-Pro took to Twitter to show some love to teammate James Conner.

damn james 💪🏾 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) October 14, 2018

This comes shortly after the report Sunday morning that the Steelers have yet to speak to Bell, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, although he’s stated he’ll return during the team’s Week 7 bye.

Bell could return any time between Monday and the following Monday, Oct. 22, according to sources. But this upcoming week also will be a bye week for the Steelers, who will be off Thursday and Friday because of the mandate in the collective bargaining agreement that says players must have four consecutive days off during their bye week.

Expectations for Bell After Return

