Steelers’ Updated Odds of Trading RB Le’Veon Bell Before Trade Deadline

The Pittsburgh Steelers made it known just weeks ago that they’re open for business when it comes to a potential trade of running back Le’Veon Bell. The question is, can the team find an offer they believe to be fair? There are obviously plenty of NFL teams who make sense as potential fits for Bell, but there hasn’t been much that’s come to light since ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the original report.

With Bell set to return to the Steelers in Week 7 it seems, the odds on a potential deal have shifted a bit. The original odds were posted in late September by Bovada, who had Bell being dealt with odds of +155 and not being moved at -220.

Here’s a look at the latest odds, which were recently posted by Bet My Bookie (courtesy of OddsShark):

Yes +200

No -300

It’s worth noting that the bet from Bovada originally had a trade date of November 15. This falls right after Week 10, which is when Bell would need to return in order to receive credit for the season. With that said, NFL Trade Rumors revealed the 2018 trade deadline is set for October 30, so a deal would have to happen a bit before the above date.

The latest odds are focused around the trade deadline, though, so you’d win your bet when the trade deadline had passed.

Potential Le’Veon Bell Trades

We previously heard rumblings about a Bell trade from Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, who cited that the New York Jets have reached out and expressed interest in Bell. It’d obviously make some sense for the Jets to swing a deal, as ESPN’s Field Yates revealed they are one of the few teams who could afford Bell.

Among those teams listed above, the Indianapolis Colts also would make sense as a potential landing spot. Currently, the team has rookie running back Jordan Wilkins out of Ole Miss who has flashed upside but doesn’t look like an every-down back. Marlon Mack is also an option still, but has dealt with injuries this season and looks to be more like a pass-catching and change-of-pace option.

There will surely be plenty of interest in a player as talented as Bell, but renting him for the remainder of this season is less than ideal for most. We know the Steelers back is demanding a huge contract, and it’s unknown how many teams would be willing to fork over huge money to the 26-year-old.

