How to Watch Steelers vs Bengals Online Without Cable

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati will look to add to their impressive 4-1 start, while Pittsburgh will attempt to improve upon their 2-2 record.

Preview

The most recent contest between the Steelers and the Bengals was on December 4, which incited controversy when Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster aggressively blocked Vontaze Burfict and taunted him afterwards. Despite this, Smith-Schuster isn’t worried about any hard feelings. “I’m just worried about the game,” he told Trib Live. “Just playing focused and playing with my teammates and just going out there and coming out with a victory.”

“There was a lot of emotions on both sides of the ball,” he added. “With [Ryan] Shazier and what I did. But it’s just a physical game – that’s what you’re going to get out of it. It’s AFC North, and the rivalry is a very strong rivalry. It’s physical and it’s going to be a tough game. It’s going to be a tough game to go in there and get a W.”

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger also said that the game should be a low-key affair in comparison to their last meeting with the Bengals. “You know, it’s AFC North football,” he said. “It’s one of those games that can get chippy at times. You hope it doesn’t. You hope it’s just a hard-fought football game but sometimes it gets a little chippy. So, we’ll do our best to put all that in the past behind us and play like it’s a normal football game.”

Pittsburgh offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert spoke with the press about the potential challenges that the Bengals will pose. “Normally (they have) been the same Cincinnati Bengals team, but this year they have a little something about ‘em–so I want to check ‘em out,” he said. “They’re not the same team as far as how quick they’ve been able to start off and how dominant they’ve been; they’ve been really dominating. We have to really kinda play this game. This is going to be a big one.”

Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd said that its important to keep a hard edge against the Steelers. “Every game I’ve been in against the Steelers, there’s been some type of aggressive hits or something dirty going on,” he said. “You can’t go out and play scared. You can’t go play frightened. You’ve just got to go out and hit. It’s hit or be hit.” Linebacker Bud Dupree echoed Boyd’s sentiments, saying: “Cincinnati game: I hit you as hard as I can, you hit me as hard as you can, but we’re going to talk trash after the play. It’s a real-life fight out there.”