Stephen Curry Shows Red Sox Fandom After Andrew Benintendi Catch

Stephen Curry may have grown up and gone to college in North Carolina. And he may play his professional hoops in California. But his baseball team resides in New England.

Curry is a Boston Red Sox fan, and like every Sox supporter he had something to cheer about on Wednesday night — Andrew Benintendi’s game-winning catch to give Boston a 3-1 series lead over the Houston Astros in the ALCS.

ANDREW BENINTENDI HAS THE RED SOX ONE WIN AWAY FROM THE WORLD SERIES #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/jiroz0r794 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 18, 2018

If Benintendi fails to make the diving grab, Alex Bregman’s drive likely brings three runs home to tie the series at 2-2.

The Golden State Warriors superstar celebrated the momentous play on Snapchat.

Good morning from Steph Curry… pic.twitter.com/F9ahVAJl8l — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) October 18, 2018

“Let’s go freakin’ Red Sox baby!” the two-time NBA MVP shouts in the video.

“I see you! Woo! That is freakin’ … amazing.”

How Stephen Curry Became a Red Sox Fan

Curry’s baseball fandom has nothing to do with geography, and everything to do with a sibling rivalry. His younger brother Seth Curry, now of the Portland Trail Blazers, decided at a young age to be a New York Yankees fan.

“Growing up, the closest team geographically was the (Atlanta) Braves,” he told WEEI in 2015, according to NESN. “But my brother chose the Yankees when we were six or seven. I had to choose the opposite team. I chose the Red Sox and I’ve stuck with them ever since. It’s a pretty cool thing between me and my brother.”

Last week, he celebrated Boston’s vanquishing of the Yankees in the ALDS.

Five years ago, he relished the team’s World Series victory on Twitter.

And congrats to the WORLD SERIES CHAMPS @RedSox!!! Proud fan — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) October 31, 2013

Benintendi’s Legendary Catch

With two on and two outs while protecting a two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth, Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel walked Tony Kemp to load the bases, setting the stage for Benintendi’s dramatic play in left.

“I gave him a big hug,” Kimbrel said of his 24-year-old teammates, according to Yahoo Sports. “He might get a big Christmas present.”

The outfielder also doubled twice and crossed the plate as many times.

“I thought I could catch it and timed it up well,” Benintendi said, per ESPN. “At that point, it was either do or die.”