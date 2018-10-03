Steven Adams Crushes LeBron James in NBA’s Toughest Player Poll

Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams was dubbed the NBA’s toughest player in NBA.com’s annual survey of league general managers.

The voting wasn’t even close, as Adams drew a third of the votes, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and the Boston Celtics’ Marcus Smart, who each notched 13 percent.

From NBA.com:

Who is the toughest player in the NBA? 1. Steven Adams, Oklahoma City – 33% 2. LeBron James, L.A. Lakers – 13% Marcus Smart, Boston – 13% 4. Draymond Green, Golden State – 10% James Johnson, Miami – 10%

In typical Adams fashion, the burly, stone-faced center wasn’t all that impressed when he heard the news.

Steven Adams: Not here for toughest player votes. “Do I get anything? Did I win? Do I get a bonus?” pic.twitter.com/olhOuqd2bF — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) October 3, 2018

Slotting in at No. 4 is Draymond Green, who helped display just how resilient the OKC center is. The Golden State Warriors’ defensive dynamo twice propelled his leg into Adams’ crotch during the 2016 Western Conference finals, and each time the New Zealand native remained in the contest.

Since being drafted 12th overall in 2013, Adams’ ability to withstand pain has not made him many friends outside the Thunder locker room.

Unlike Green, Adams has managed to draw the “tough” label without the “dirty” one that usually follows.

“Nah, I love him man,” Phoenix Suns center Tyson Chandler said of Adams in 2016, according to the New Zealand Herald. “We get into it every time, but I honestly love the way he plays. He’s not necessarily dirty, he just plays hard as s***. You’ve got to respect that.”