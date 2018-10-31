Suns Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Spurs With Devin Booker Out

The Phoenix Suns have been bitten the injury bug, specifically when it comes to guard Devin Booker. The electrifying young playmaker is dealing with a hamstring injury and will now miss his third straight game while recovering. Joining Booker on the sidelines for the team’s game against the San Antonio Spurs will be starting point guard Isaiah Canaan, who’s dealing with an ankle injury.

Both players have been consistent members of the starting lineup, averaging 34.3 (Booker) and 25.5 (Canaan) minutes per game, respectively. We’ve seen the Suns roll out lineups without Booker due to injury, but things could get interesting with both starting guards sidelined. In turn, it may lead to rookie Elie Okobo earning his first start of the season at point guard.

Let’s take a look at the Suns’ projected starting lineup and roster as a whole entering Wednesday’s game.

Suns’ Projected Roster and Starting Lineup vs. Spurs

*Indicates players expected to start in this game

C: Deandre Ayton*, Tyson Chandler

PF: Ryan Anderson*, Richaun Holmes, Dragan Bender

SF: Trevor Ariza*, TJ Warren, Mikal Bridges

SG: Josh Jackson*, Jamal Crawford, Troy Daniels

PG: Elie Okobo*, De’Anthony Melton

Crawford could be a candidate to see minutes at point guard as well behind Okobo. Last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with Booker out but Canaan playing, Okobo played 31 minutes. The 2018 second-round pick totaled 18 points with seven assists and five rebounds on 5-9 shooting from the field.

Booker’s injury will result in Jackson starting for the second-straight game, although he’s struggled to get much going in either contest. Against the Memphis Grizzlies, he played 24 minutes while scoring eight points with seven turnovers. Foul trouble then forced him from the game early against the Thunder, as he scored eight points but fouled out and had four turnovers in just 21 minutes.

Along with Jackson, the Suns played both Warren and Bridges 22 minutes while Daniels saw 17 minutes last game.

